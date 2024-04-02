Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $1,037.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $857.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.63.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.23.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

