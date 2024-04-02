Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

