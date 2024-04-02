Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVDA opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $778.63 and a 200 day moving average of $578.92. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

