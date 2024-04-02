Table Trac, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
Table Trac Trading Up 9.6 %
OTCMKTS:TBTC opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Table Trac has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.
About Table Trac
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Table Trac
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.