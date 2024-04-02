TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

SNX stock opened at $112.74 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $79,506,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,934,000 after purchasing an additional 371,322 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

