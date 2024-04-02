TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Benchmark

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTI. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.11.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.43 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

