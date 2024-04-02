TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Position Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85,429 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.41% of TechTarget worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 57.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 29.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 18.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 188,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 60,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $950.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.01, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. TechTarget had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

