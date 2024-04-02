The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Update

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 694,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Andersons Trading Down 1.7 %

Andersons stock opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.68. Andersons has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $58.84.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $144,842.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,858.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $73,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,683. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

