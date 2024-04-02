The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Update

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 444,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cannabist Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBSTF opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Cannabist has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Cannabist from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Cannabist Company Profile

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

