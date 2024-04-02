The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s current price.

MLTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.20. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,419,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,770.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,554 shares in the company, valued at $189,419,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,674. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,726,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.