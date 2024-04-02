The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $1,603,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Hershey by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.48.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $198.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.40 and a 200 day moving average of $192.46. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

