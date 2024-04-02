The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PNC opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

