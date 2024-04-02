The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

DIS opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

