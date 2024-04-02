Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $302.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $4,521,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,259,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $4,521,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,041,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,259,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,722 shares of company stock worth $249,479,433 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

