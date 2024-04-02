Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of V opened at $278.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.18. The firm has a market cap of $510.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

