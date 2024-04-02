Townsquare Media, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Noble Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Townsquare Media in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSQ. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSE TSQ opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $194.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $43,771.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 701,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,832 shares of company stock worth $151,935. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.37%.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

