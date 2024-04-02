TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Hits New 1-Year High at $230.51

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 230.51 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.84), with a volume of 277460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.20 ($2.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 194.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,732.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,538.46%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

