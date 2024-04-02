Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $256.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $258.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.55. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $268.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

