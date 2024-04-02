Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

TRMB opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $822,509 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,030 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

