True North Advisors LLC Acquires 1,675 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $259.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.69 and its 200 day moving average is $232.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

