True North Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $394.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.01 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

