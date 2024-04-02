True North Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.