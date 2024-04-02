True North Advisors LLC Buys 3,164 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of True North Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 100,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
