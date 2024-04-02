True North Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV opened at $524.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.19 and its 200 day moving average is $471.09. The company has a market cap of $406.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

