True North Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

FNDA stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

