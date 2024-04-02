True North Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $639.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $648.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

