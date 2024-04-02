True North Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

True North Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

