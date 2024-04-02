True North Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

True North Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of True North Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $336.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

