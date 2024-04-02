True North Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

SCHZ opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1462 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

