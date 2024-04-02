True North Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

True North Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

DIS opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.16. The firm has a market cap of $222.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.