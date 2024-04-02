True North Advisors LLC Purchases 970 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

True North Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $50,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

IAU stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

