True North Advisors LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.15. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1033 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.