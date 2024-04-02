True North Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 91,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Enbridge by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 63,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

