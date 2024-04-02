Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after acquiring an additional 332,642 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TFC opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

