Truist Financial Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $271.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $258.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE LOW opened at $249.29 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.36. The firm has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,209,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

