TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.60% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $25,006.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric W. Schreck purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,615.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $80,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.84.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.14). TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

