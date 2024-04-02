Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trustmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

TRMK stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Trustmark by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

