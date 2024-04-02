Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

