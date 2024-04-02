Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

POAHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 291,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,285. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $6.26.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

