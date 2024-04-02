Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $529.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.70.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

