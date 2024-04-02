Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

