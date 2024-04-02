Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $243.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

