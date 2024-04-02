Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Carol W. Carpenter Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 72,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on U. Barclays decreased their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

