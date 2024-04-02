Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $181.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

