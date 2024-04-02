Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.