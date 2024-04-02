Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 3,325,694 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.98% of ChargePoint worth $144,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 124.81% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

