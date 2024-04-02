Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,781,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.72% of Wabash National worth $143,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after buying an additional 384,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,128,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after purchasing an additional 171,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE WNC opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

