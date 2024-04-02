Vanguard Group Inc. Has $143.51 Million Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of SJW Group worth $143,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $54.39 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJW

About SJW Group

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.