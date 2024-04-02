Vanguard Group Inc. Has $160.35 Million Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 202,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Alamos Gold worth $160,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

