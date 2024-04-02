Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,145,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $268.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.10.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

